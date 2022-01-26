The Egremont Democratic Committee will hold a caucus at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, via Zoom. The meeting will be open for one hour.
The purpose of the caucus is to elect one delegate and one alternate to attend the Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention by Zoom. The convention will be held June 3-4 at the DCU Center in Worcester.
All Egremont residents who are registered Democrats are encouraged to vote at this caucus. Details of caucus rules can be found at massdems.org.
Email Committee Chairwoman Alyson Slutzky at gummo18@gmail.com to receive the Zoom information, for information about the caucus or the Egremont Democratic Committee, or to be added to the Committee’s email list.