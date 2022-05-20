The Select Board, Planning Board and Conservation Commission announce the Egremont Vision 2035 Initiative, a collaborative planning process to produce a new Comprehensive Plan and Open Space and Recreation Plan for the town.
The Comprehensive Plan will define the vision, goals, actions, and policies for the next 10 to 15 years. The Open Space and Recreation Plan will focus on goals and steps to preserve and enhance Egremont’s natural resources and open spaces and meet the town’s recreational needs for the next seven years.
The town seeks Egremont volunteers to be a part of the planning process on either the Comprehensive Plan Committee or the Open Space and Recreation Committee. To apply, visit surveymonkey.com/r/Egremont-Volunteer.
The planning process calls for two public workshops, which will be announced later this spring. Final plans are expected to be released in spring 2023.
For more information and the meeting schedule, visit egremontvision2035.org.