Blue Rider Stables is hosting its inaugural Wings for Willie Ride-a-thon fundraiser now through Oct. 29. Willie Wonka, a member of Blue Rider's herd, died from colic in June.
To participate, create or join a team to ride, walk, run, bike, skate, etc., for pledges. Each team will collect sponsors who can either donate for each mile or lap completed or give a flat donation. Prizes will be awarded.
The money raised will help cover healthcare for the herd Willie left behind.
To sign up or make a donation, visit tinyurl.com/yuna7x2t or follow the link from bluerider.org. For more information, email info@bluerider.org.