Blue Rider Stables, a nonprofit therapeutic riding stable in South Egremont, will pull the winning ticket in the "Ghost Herd" quilt raffle on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Cyn Smith has pieced together and quilted a 5 by 7-foot cotton quilt in honor of Khali Zabian of Lee and in memory of Blue Rider's ghost horses. Hidden within the quilt are the names and shadows of over 50 horses.
Tickets cost $10 each or six for $50. To purchase tickets, call 413-528-5299, email info@bluerider.org or visit donorbox.org/ghostherdquiltraffle.