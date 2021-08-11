"Ghost Herd" Quilt

This "Ghost Herd" quilt created Cyn Smith is being raffled by Blue Rider Stables in South Egremont. 

 Photo provided by Blue Rider Stables

Blue Rider Stables, a nonprofit therapeutic riding stable in South Egremont, will pull the winning ticket in the "Ghost Herd" quilt raffle on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Cyn Smith has pieced together and quilted a 5 by 7-foot cotton quilt in honor of Khali Zabian of Lee and in memory of Blue Rider's ghost horses. Hidden within the quilt are the names and shadows of over 50 horses.

Tickets cost $10 each or six for $50. To purchase tickets, call 413-528-5299, email info@bluerider.org or visit donorbox.org/ghostherdquiltraffle.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.