The Egremont Democratic Committee invites residents to learn more about the annual town election candidates during "Candidates & Cookies" at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the French Park Pavilion. Committee members will be giving out prewrapped, homemade cookies.
Candidates attending and the offices they are running for include Stephen Lyle, Planning Board; Stephen Cohen, moderator; Francine Groener, assessor; Margaret Muskrat, Library trustee; and Juliette Haas, town clerk.
Face masks and social distancing will be required. This event will be held rain or shine.
RSVP is requested by emailing Alyson Slutzky, Egremont Democratic Committee chairwoman, at gummo18@gmail.com.