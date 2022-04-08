Blue Rider Stables Inc. will host its second annual spring scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at 15 Farm Lane, South Egremont.
Participants will trek through Blue Rider's muddy woods and pasture looking for hidden objects and discovering interactive stations and fun trivia along the way. Also included are pony rides for children and a hay bale maze.
Cost is $50 for two adults and two children and $15 per extra child. To sign up, email info@bluerider.org or call 413-528-5299. Walk-ins will not be accepted.