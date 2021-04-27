Blue Rider Stables, a therapeutic equine center, will host a spring scavenger hunt from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at its facilities, 15 Farm Lane, South Egremont.

Participants can take a trek through woods and pasture to find hidden objects, discover interactive stations and fun trivia along the way. The hunt concludes with pony rides for children and a hay bale maze.

Dress for muddy conditions and plan to spend about 45 minutes to one hour. Cost is $50 for two adults and two children, and $15 per extra child.

To register for an assigned time slot, email info@bluerider.org or call 413-528-5299. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Visit facebook.com/blueriderorg for more information.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.