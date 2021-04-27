Blue Rider Stables, a therapeutic equine center, will host a spring scavenger hunt from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at its facilities, 15 Farm Lane, South Egremont.
Participants can take a trek through woods and pasture to find hidden objects, discover interactive stations and fun trivia along the way. The hunt concludes with pony rides for children and a hay bale maze.
Dress for muddy conditions and plan to spend about 45 minutes to one hour. Cost is $50 for two adults and two children, and $15 per extra child.
To register for an assigned time slot, email info@bluerider.org or call 413-528-5299. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Visit facebook.com/blueriderorg for more information.