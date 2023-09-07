Pittsfield: Fundraising walks for Freeman Center

For the fourth consecutive year, Elizabeth Freeman Center's fall fundraiser will take the form of a series of six walks across the county between Sept. 11 and 27.
EFC is the county's frontline agency providing free, confidential services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Offices are located in North Adams, Pittsfield and Great Barrington.
All walks start at 5:30 p.m. except for the Great Barrington walk. The schedule follows:
Pittsfield: Monday, Sept. 11, at Persip Park, corner of Columbus Avenue and North Street.
Lenox: Thursday, Sept. 14, at Roche Reading Park next to Lenox Library.
North Adams: Tuesday, Sept. 19, at City Hall.
Great Barrington: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in front of Town Hall.
Lee: Thursday, Sept. 21, on the green next to Town Hall.
Williamstown: Wednesday, Sept. 27, in front of Tunnel Street Café.
EFC has raised almost $68,000 of its $125,000 goal. To register as an individual or as a team or to make a donation, visit tinyurl.com/mry887fe.
Information: 413-499-2425 or email info@elizabethfreemancenter.org.