WILLIAMSTOWN — Residents of Williamstown looking to save money and energy have a chance to get help.
An event next week kicks off the town's participation in the Community First Partnership program from MassSave, a group of gas and electric utilities including Berkshire Gas and National Grid. The initiative offers funding incentives to meet the program's goals for energy efficiency outreach and savings, according to the MassSave website.
“We are excited to offer this opportunity for Williamstown’s residents and small businesses to save energy, money and reduce emissions through our participation with the Mass Save Community Partnership," Town Manager Robert Menicocci said in a statement.
Through the program, residents can get free home energy assessments and the town is able to receive up to $25,000 annually for three years, according to a statement from the town.
An informational event will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the David and Joyce Milne Public Library. The event will feature energy experts and a representative from the Williamstown COOL Committee, Berkshire Community Action Council and National Grid.