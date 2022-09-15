Equine Advocates' 21st annual gala will feature a performance by Ailey II, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s second company, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at PS21, 2980 Route 66.
Prior to the performance, VIP ticket holders will attend an outdoor cocktail party and auction at Equine Advocates Rescue & Sanctuary, located one mile from PS21.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the care of the 80 horses, ponies, donkeys, and mules who live at the sanctuary as well other equines in need of rescue.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit equineadvocates.org.