Great Barrington: Simon's Rock names commencement speaker

Simon’s Rock alum Eric Huang '88, general manager and chief scientific officer of Moderna Genomics, will address the graduates at the 54th Commencement ceremony of Bard College at Simon’s Rock at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20. The ceremony will be held in person and will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

Huang received his associate’s degree from Simon's Rock before earning his bachelor's degree from Emory University. He went on to receive his doctorate in molecular and medical parasitology from New York School of Medicine and his MBA from Boston University.

At Moderna Genomics, Huang spearheads strategies and directs a world-class science team with the goal of building a technology platform that can design curative mRNA medicines for genetic diseases.

Before leading Moderna Genomics, Huang founded and served as CSO of Moderna's New Venture Labs, an incubator of top scientists who explored novel applications of mRNA technology. Here, he led the creation of Moderna's infectious disease vaccine platform — the platform used for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

