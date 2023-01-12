Great Barrington: Teahouse joins campaign to 'Spread the Warmth'

ExtraSpecialTeas, a nonprofit community teahouse and vocational program for adults with intellectual and developmental differences, will join the Tiesta Tea Foundation's national campaign to "Spread the Warmth."
Volunteers will gather from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, to deliver hot tea and Warmth Kits filled with food, toiletries, and warm clothing to those in need throughout Berkshire County.
Interested community members can volunteer their time to spread the warmth, donate to provide Warmth Kits ($10 per kit), or pass on warm clothing such as hats, coats, gloves, scarves, socks, etc.
Donations are being accepted at ExtraSpecialTeas, 2 Elm St., and its second location at 226 Pleasant St., Housatonic. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To learn more, visit extraspecialteas.org or view the Tiesta Tea Foundation's promotional video at youtu.be/Oc7WV5cs0q8 featuring ExtraSpecialTeas' own server Dan Waite.