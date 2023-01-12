<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Teahouse joins campaign to 'Spread the Warmth'

ExtraSpecialTeas, a nonprofit community teahouse and vocational program for adults with intellectual and developmental differences, will join the Tiesta Tea Foundation's national campaign to "Spread the Warmth." 

Volunteers will gather from 10 a.m. to  4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, to deliver hot tea and Warmth Kits filled with food, toiletries, and warm clothing to those in need throughout Berkshire County.

Interested community members can volunteer their time to spread the warmth, donate to provide Warmth Kits ($10 per kit), or pass on warm clothing such as hats, coats, gloves, scarves, socks, etc.

Donations are being accepted at ExtraSpecialTeas, 2 Elm St., and its second location at 226 Pleasant St., Housatonic. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To learn more, visit extraspecialteas.org or view the Tiesta Tea Foundation's promotional video at youtu.be/Oc7WV5cs0q8 featuring ExtraSpecialTeas' own server Dan Waite.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all