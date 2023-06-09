Great Barrington: Fairview offers health education series

Fairview Hospital is bringing back its free summer health education series for the community from June 13 to 20. Programs will take place outside under a tent on hospital grounds.
"Destination: Better Health" includes programs on important health topics and issues. The schedule follows:
• Tuesday, June 13: Stop Bone Loss to Prevent a Break, 4:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 14: Love Your Heart: How to Care for It, 3:30 p.m.; Strategies to Control of Diabetes and Pre-Diabetes, 4:30 p.m.
• Thursday, June 15: Talk Saves Lives: What You Can Do to Help Prevent Suicide, noon; Women’s Health: New Conversations about Menopause, 4:30 p.m.
• Friday, June 16: The Berkshire Harm Reduction van, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Learn How to Save a Life: Naxolene Training, noon to 1 p.m.; Unveiling the Berkshire’s Community Health Initiative Plan (CHIP), 3 p.m.
• Monday, June 19: The Good Posture-Good Health Connection, 1 p.m.; Bringing Wellness Into Your Life, 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 20: Mental Health First Aid Training for Frontline Workers, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Preregistration is requested to ensure seating. To register, call Fairview Community Relations at 413-854-9609.