Sheffield: Local history programs focus on healthcare

Fairview Hospital has partnered with Sheffield Historical Society and Dewey Memorial Hall to explore the history of healthcare in southern Berkshire in connection with the traveling Smithsonian exhibit, "Crossroads of Rural America," on display at the Bushnell-Sage Library, 48 Main St., through May 6.
An exhibit, "Healthcare in Sheffield Over the Ages," can be viewed from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in April at the Dan Raymond House on Main Street.
Three special healthcare-focused programs will be presented at 3 p.m. Sundays in April at Dewey Hall, 91 Main St.
The programs include "Pox, Pus and Creeping Miasma: Disease & Death in 18th & 19th Century New England" on April 16, "Revolutionary War Doctors in the Berkshires" on April 23, and "Recollections of 20th Century Healthcare in the Southern Berkshires" on April 30.
For a full schedule of "Crossroads" events, visit bushnellsagelibrary.org/crossroads.