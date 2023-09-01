Great Barrington: Pet therapy program information session

Fairview Hospital’s Volunteer Program will present "The Pet Therapy Prescription: How to Become a Certified Therapy Dog," at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, in the ground floor conference room at Fairview, 29 Lewis Ave.
Honor Blume, director of Canine Link Therapy Training in Sheffield, will present an overview of training, benefits, risks, who is a good candidate to consider pet therapy, and how training and volunteering programs are administered.
Certified pet therapy volunteers at Fairview will speak about their experience at Fairview and at other organizations in the community. Volunteer Manager Tammy Risley will give an overview of Fairview Hospital’s program and the requirements of joining the program.
There is no charge to attend but preregistration is requested. Call the Volunteer Office at Fairview Hospital at 413-854-9635 or email trisley@bhs1.org to register.