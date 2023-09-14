Great Barrington: 'Stop the Bleed' emergency training

Fairview Hospital and the Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad will co-host two sessions of the “Stop the Bleed” program, offering life-saving skills for lay persons and health and safety professionals.
The free trainings will be held from 4 to 5:30p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in the ground floor conference room at Fairview Hospital, 29 Lewis Ave.
Registration is required by calling the Community Relations Office at 413-854-9609 or 413-854-9656.
Fairview also offers monthly life safety skills and safety courses and programming for both lay people and health and safety professionals, including CPR, First Aid and AED training through its CPR Plus Program. Information: 413-528-2663.