The Pittsfield Police Department and local faith communities will gather at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the police station and Dunham Mall to celebrate National Faith & Blue Weekend.
The event facilitates safer and stronger communities by engaging law enforcement officers and local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations.
The Pittsfield event, which is open to the public, will include an ecumenical blessing offered by area clergy; an opportunity to meet and greet Pittsfield police officers, Police Chief Michael Wynn, and Officer Winston, the PPD's comfort dog; equipment demonstrations, and refreshments.
As part of the weekend celebration, Wynn will give a talk about his trip to Israel at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 East St.; use the church’s Allen Street entrance. The public is invited.
Information: faithandblue.org.