The annual Fall Foliage Leaf Hunt, a popular feature of Fall Foliage Festival Week, starts Saturday, Sept. 24.
Fifteen colorful leaves have been hidden in North Adams, Adams, Clarksburg, Cheshire, Florida, and Williamstown. When an orange or yellow leaf is found it should be brought to Pedrin’s Dairy Bar during normal operating hours to claim a prize; one prize per household please.
The green leaf should be left at the site so that other leaf hunters will know that the prize-winning leaf has been claimed. A second set of clues will be announced in the event of unclaimed leaves.
This year’s theme is “Home for the Holidays.” The following clues relate to Labor Day.
“Where We Labored”: 1. North Adams; 2. Adams; 3. North Adams; 4. Adams; 5. Clarksburg.
“I’ve Been Workin’ on the Railroad”: 6. North Adams; 7. Williamstown; 8. Cheshire; 9. Florida; 10. Adams.
“More Mills”: 11. North Adams; 12. Williamstown; 13. Adams; 14. Adams; 15 North Adams.
Homebound residents can participate in an invisible leaf hunt by mailing a postcard, or card in an envelope, with the number of the clue and the answer(s) with their name, address and phone number, to the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, City Hall, 10 Main St., North Adams, MA 01247.
Only mailed entries will be accepted. In the event of a tie, the earliest postmark will determine the winner.
Fill in the blanks of the following invisible leaf hunt clues:
1. Labor — In the 1870’s, North Adams had the largest population of _ east of the Mississippi, after Calvin _ replaced striking _-_workers in his shoe factory by these laborers.
2. Railroads and Mills go together. List three mills built along the tracks in Northern Berkshire communities: _ _, _ _, and _ _.
3. More Mills — Mass MoCA on _ _, formerly housed major employers _ _ _ until the 1940s and _ _ until the 1980s.
All leaves and invisible leaf hunt clues should be returned by Oct. 11. A complete list of winners, locations and sponsors will be released in October.
Prize donors include Pedrin’s, Boston Sea Foods, Craft Food Barn, Planet Fitness, Big Y, North Adams Historical Society, North Adams MoviePlex 8, Walmart, and Wild Oats.