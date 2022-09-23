The Arnold and King families of North Adams have been selected as grand marshals for the 66th annual Fall Foliage parade presented by 1Berkshire. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in downtown North Adams.
Both families emulate this year's parade theme, "Holidays on Parade," a celebration of all holidays and festivities throughout the calendar year.
Over 30 years ago, Wayne Arnold began decorating his house on East Main Street with just a few sets of lights on his porch. In 2020, with 7,000 lights, the display was recognized as Berkshire County’s best holiday light display. Today, the fourth generation of Arnolds are involved in the tradition.
From 1986 to 2015, MaryAnn and Leon King portrayed Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the city's annual tree lighting ceremony. They organize the annual emergency services toy drive and continue to volunteer for numerous organizations including events sponsored by the North Adams Police Department.
More information and applications to participate in the parade are available at tinyurl.com/3fccpvku.