Falls Village, Conn.: Empathic Organizer leads decluttering workshop

The David M. Hunt Library at 63 Main St. will host a decluttering workshop with Nancy Deutsch, “The Empathic Organizer,” at 4 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Organizing became Deutsch’s passion 10 years ago when she had to go through and clear out her parent’s homes as an only child. She will share how to gently approach, and even enjoy, decluttering our homes and the homes of our loved ones, as well as respecting and acknowledging the emotional challenges that come up in the process.
Information: 860-824-7424 or huntlibrary.org.