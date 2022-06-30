The Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society's First Tuesday at 7 summer talk series continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the South Canaan Meetinghouse, 12 Route 63. Rick Selva and Dave Jacobs will present "Legendary Peter McLachlan’s Photo Collection."
Historical Society board member Dave Jacobs and volunteer Perry Gardner have been scanning and editing the trainman's slides for several years. The collection of approximately 30,000 slides were taken by McLachlan over his long career with the various railroads that operated locally.
In their talk, Jacobs and Selva, McLachlan's friend and fellow railroader, will present many of McLachlan's slides of the Berkshire line from the 1950s to the 1970s. The event is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated. Light refreshments will be served following the presentation.
Information: 860-824-7893 or fvchs8226@gmail.com.