Falls Village, Conn.: Library hosting drawing workshop

The David M. Hunt Library at 63 Main St. will host "Draw Nature in Colored Pencil," three workshops with artist Collette Hurst, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8, 15 and 22. Students of all levels are welcome.

Participants will learn drawing basics in a class presenting composition, creation of shapes, shading, layering, and blending techniques. A supply list will be provided prior to class.

A fee of $75 covers the three sessions and is payable to the instructor. The class is limited to 10 people. To register, call the library at 860-824-7424.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

