<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chatham, N.Y.: Farm Film Festival call for entries

Farm Film Festival, the annual event presented by the Crandell Theatre in collaboration with the Chatham Agricultural Partnership and the Columbia Land Conservancy, is seeking entries for its 15th season.

The festival focuses on farms, farming and farming issues with special interest in films that have a Hudson Valley connection. Professional and amateur filmmakers can submit either feature length or short films. Students of all ages are encouraged to submit their work.

The entry deadline is March 15. A downloadable entry form is available at tinyurl.com/2thuphub. Selected films will screen at Crandell Theatre on April 30.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all