Chatham, N.Y.: Farm Film Festival call for entries

Farm Film Festival, the annual event presented by the Crandell Theatre in collaboration with the Chatham Agricultural Partnership and the Columbia Land Conservancy, is seeking entries for its 15th season.
The festival focuses on farms, farming and farming issues with special interest in films that have a Hudson Valley connection. Professional and amateur filmmakers can submit either feature length or short films. Students of all ages are encouraged to submit their work.
The entry deadline is March 15. A downloadable entry form is available at tinyurl.com/2thuphub. Selected films will screen at Crandell Theatre on April 30.