North Adams: February's First Friday promotes love for North Adams

February's First Friday event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, is themed "I Heart North Adams." Using postcards, folks can create a Valentine and explain why they love North Adams.

The First Friday Committee will hand out postcards during Mass MoCA’s free community day on Saturday, Jan. 28, on which attendees can express their love for the city. Leading up to the Feb. 3 event, the postcards will hang in various windows throughout downtown.

During First Friday, the MCLA Volunteer Center will offer a free shuttle service for students who want to explore downtown. Pickups will occur at Hoosac Hall.

Businesses are encouraged to stay open late or host their own event to drive traffic downtown.

Installation Space will host a dance party fundraiser with DJ DUBTC from 7 to 10 p.m. to purchase new equipment; pay what you can. Hearts Pace Tea & Healing Lounge will have live music and mocktails from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit nachamber.org/firstfridays.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

