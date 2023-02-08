Williamstown: February vacation nature program

Williamstown Rural Lands will host a nature program for children in kindergarten through grade 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 21 to 24, at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road.
This program will explore how animals adapt to and survive the winter through nature crafts, science experiments, winter games, and more.
The four-day program costs $120 for WRL members and $145 for nonmembers. Register by Feb. 16 at rurallands.org/events or by calling 413-458-2494 or emailing programs@rurallands.org.