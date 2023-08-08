<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Admiral Stavridis to deliver Feigenbaum lecture

The 56th annual Hilda Vallin Feigenbaum Memorial Foundation Lecture will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Temple Anshe Amunim, 26 Broad St., and live-streamed via Zoom for those unable to attend in person. 

This year’s speaker is Admiral James Stavridis, vice chair, Global Affairs of The Carlyle Group, and chair of the board of trustees of the Rockefeller Foundation.

Stavridis spent 37 years in the Navy, rising to the rank of four-star admiral. He has published 10 books on leadership, oceans, maritime affairs, and Latin America. He is also a contributing editor to TIME Magazine and chief international security and diplomacy analyst for NBC News.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Registration and streaming details are available at ansheamunim.org.

Temple Anshe Amunim is an accessible building. For more information, call 413-442-5910. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

