Festival Latino of the Berkshires, a free event celebrating the diversity of Hispanic heritage and culture in the Berkshires, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, rain or shine, at Green Park behind Town Hall and Saint James Place on Main Street.
The alcohol-free event features Latin American folkloric dance companies, live music, artisans, and Latin cuisine vendors.
A gala dance party with a DJ and The Latin Brothers band will follow at 9 p.m. at Eastover’s Tally Ho Hall, 430 East St., Lenox. ID is required. The event is open to ages 21+ or ages 18+ accompanied by a parent. Cover charge is $50 per person.
Information: festivallatino.org.