Great Barrington: Film screening, dialogue with filmmaker Moreno

"Red Nations Rising: A Restorative Justice, Remembering and Reconciliation Dialogue" with indigenous award-winning filmmaker Fidel Moreno will take place Wednesday, June 21, at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting of South Berkshire, 1089 Main St., Housatonic.

The evening will begin with a community potluck at 6 p.m. From 7 to 9 p.m., Moreno will screen several segments and interviews from his personal and professional film and video archives that span his 32-year career as an ethnographic indigenous filmmaker.

A discussion and prayer circle will follow. Free will donations will be accepted.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

