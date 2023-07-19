Pittsfield: Film, panel discussion address antisemitism

The Temple Anshe Amunim Social Action Committee invites the community to a free program titled "Standing Up to Antisemitism" from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, in person at TAA, 26 Broad St., and via Zoom.
The event will include a showing of the documentary film "A Holocaust Journey: Lessons We Learned," followed by a panel discussion featuring Professor June Tooley, Holocaust survivor Pinchas Gutter and Lisa Reznik, the film’s director.
Participants are welcome to bring a lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided.
Preregistration is required at tinyurl.com/TAAJuly26Film. For more information, call 413-442-5910 or email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org.