Pittsfield: Film, panel discussion address antisemitism

The Temple Anshe Amunim Social Action Committee invites the community to a free program titled "Standing Up to Antisemitism" from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, in person at TAA, 26 Broad St., and via Zoom.

The event will include a showing of the documentary film "A Holocaust Journey: Lessons We Learned," followed by a panel discussion featuring Professor June Tooley, Holocaust survivor Pinchas Gutter and Lisa Reznik, the film’s director.

Participants are welcome to bring a lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided.

Preregistration is required at tinyurl.com/TAAJuly26Film. For more information, call 413-442-5910 or email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

