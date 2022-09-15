The Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative presents its latest filmmaking workshop, "Making Feature Films Outside the Hollywood System," from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, via Zoom.
Award-winning local filmmaker Diego Ongaro will share his experiences and lessons learned making two critically acclaimed feature films in the Berkshires: "Down with the King" (2021) and "Bob and the Trees" (2015).
Cost is $35. Class size is limited to 35. Visit tinyurl.com/5cztsc2h for more information and registration.