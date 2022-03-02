The Taconic High School community and Pittsfield Public Schools are in the homestretch of the selection process for the new school graphic identity and mascot.
The three finalists for the new Taconic brand and logo are Thunder, Titans and Rockets. The final choices were selected as part of a three-round survey process.
The final public input survey can be accessed until Sunday, at tinyurl.com/4ndw873h. Participation by the community, students, teachers, faculty, staff and alumni strongly is encouraged.
Final-round survey results will be collected and reviewed by the Taconic Rebranding Committee, with an anticipated announcement this month regarding the selection.