Pittsfield: Hydrant flushing entering final week

The final week of flushing of the city's water system through hydrants begins Monday, May 15.

Mains will be flushed between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in the following areas:

• Cascade and Churchill streets.

• West Street from Fort Hill Avenue west including Meadow Ridge Drive, Lillybrook Road and Westbrook Terrace.

Residents experiencing discolored water should let the water run for a short period to clear it prior to use.

If discolored water or low-pressure conditions persist, contact the Water Department at 413-499-9339.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

