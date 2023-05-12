Pittsfield: Hydrant flushing entering final week

The final week of flushing of the city's water system through hydrants begins Monday, May 15.
Mains will be flushed between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in the following areas:
• Cascade and Churchill streets.
• West Street from Fort Hill Avenue west including Meadow Ridge Drive, Lillybrook Road and Westbrook Terrace.
Residents experiencing discolored water should let the water run for a short period to clear it prior to use.
If discolored water or low-pressure conditions persist, contact the Water Department at 413-499-9339.