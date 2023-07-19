<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Reservations open for lobster picnic

First Baptist Church will hold its 21st annual lobster picnic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in the church Assembly Hall, 88 South St. The dinner will be prepared by Frank LaRagione and his crew and served in takeout containers.

Dinner choices include a 1.25 to 1.5 lb. lobster for $28, a 3 lb. lobster for $60 and an onion-crusted boneless chicken breast dinner for $15. All dinners include baked potato, homemade coleslaw, roll, homemade cookies, bottle of water, and lobster accessory kit.   

Reservations must be made by Sunday, July 30. Call Evelyn LaRagione at 413-442-8592 with dinner selections and pickup time.

