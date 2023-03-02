Pittsfield: Corned beef dinner reservations open

First Baptist Church's annual corned beef dinner will be available as dine-in or takeout on Saturday, March 11. The eat-in dinner will be served continuously from 4 to 6 p.m. in the church Assembly Hall, 88 South St.
The dinner, prepared by Frank LaRagione, will include corned beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, homemade Irish soda bread, and cake.
Ticket donations are $14 for adults and $7 for ages 12 and under. Preorders for loaves of Irish soda bread, $6 each, must be placed by March 9.
Call Evelyn LaRagione at 413-442-8592 with dinner reservations and bread orders; indicate dine-in or takeout. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit summer camperships for children and youths.