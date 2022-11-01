<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Baptist church serving pot roast dinner

First Baptist Church is offering eat-in or takeout options for its annual pot roast dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Dinners will be served in the church Assembly Hall, 88 South St.

Prepared by Frank LaRagione and volunteers, the menu includes pot roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, butternut squash, beans, roll, and cake. Cost is $15, $8 for children 12 and under.

For dinner reservations, call Evelyn “Lynn” LaRagione at 413-442-8592; specify eat-in or takeout and what time the order will be picked up.

Proceeds benefit the Women’s Ministries Fellowship's community outreach projects.  

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all