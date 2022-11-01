Pittsfield: Baptist church serving pot roast dinner

First Baptist Church is offering eat-in or takeout options for its annual pot roast dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Dinners will be served in the church Assembly Hall, 88 South St.
Prepared by Frank LaRagione and volunteers, the menu includes pot roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, butternut squash, beans, roll, and cake. Cost is $15, $8 for children 12 and under.
For dinner reservations, call Evelyn “Lynn” LaRagione at 413-442-8592; specify eat-in or takeout and what time the order will be picked up.
Proceeds benefit the Women’s Ministries Fellowship's community outreach projects.