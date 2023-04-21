Pittsfield: Church dinner to support campership fund

First Baptist Church is offering eat-in or takeout options for its annual turkey dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Dinners will be served in the church Assembly Hall, 88 South St.
Prepared by Frank LaRagione, the dinner includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, beans, corn, cranberry sauce, and peach crisp.
Ticket donations are $14 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the church's Campership Fund.
For reservations, call Evelyn LaRagione at 413-442-8592 and indicate eat-in or takeout.