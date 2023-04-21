<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Church dinner to support campership fund

First Baptist Church is offering eat-in or takeout options for its annual turkey dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Dinners will be served in the church Assembly Hall, 88 South St.

Prepared by Frank LaRagione, the dinner includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, beans, corn, cranberry sauce, and peach crisp.

Ticket donations are $14 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the church's Campership Fund.

For reservations, call Evelyn LaRagione at 413-442-8592 and indicate eat-in or takeout. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all