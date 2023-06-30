<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Readsboro, Vt.: Church reserving block sale space

First Baptist Church will hold a block sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8. All are welcome to sell crafts or tag sale items. 

Space for tables must be reserved by Thursday, July 6. Call 802-368-2285 or 413-424-5457 for more information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

