Readsboro, Vt.: Church reserving block sale space

First Baptist Church will hold a block sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8. All are welcome to sell crafts or tag sale items.
Space for tables must be reserved by Thursday, July 6. Call 802-368-2285 or 413-424-5457 for more information.
Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.
