Williamstown: First Congregational welcomes new pastor

First Congregational Church has named the Rev. Deanna Shorb as its new settled pastor following an exhaustive nationwide search.
Shorb will assume her duties Saturday, July 1, ending the church's period of interim ministry served by the Rev. Mark Seifried and the Rev. James Lumsden, bridge minister.
In a sense, Shorb is “coming home.” She studied theater in college and came to Williamstown in the late 1980s to work in the Williams College theater program.
She started to evolve towards a “call” to the ministry through her service work of establishing a soup kitchen in North Adams and a chapter of Habitat for Humanity. She was mentored by the Rev. Bob Buckwalter, Williams chaplain and FCC-Williamstown minister.
This led her to Yale Divinity School and ordination as a UCC minister. Following her ordination, Shorb was called to the Chaplaincy of Grinnell College in Iowa, where she has been for the last 27 years. She was the first full-time chaplain at Grinnell.
Under her leadership, Shorb grew the program from a peripheral piece of campus life to a centerpiece of the Grinnell experience. A name change from the Chaplain’s Office to the Center for Religion, Spirituality, and Social Justice brought relevance and a sense of connection for the student body, and the Center became an active place.