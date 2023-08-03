<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: First Fridays Artswalk offers fun for all ages

The First Fridays Artswalk returns to downtown Pittsfield from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4

Enjoy an art market and DJ on Dunham Mall, live music in Persip Park with sets by Robin O'Herin and Bernice Lewis, a live art demonstration with Diane Firtell, opening receptions, open studios, and a free kids’ paint & sip and scavenger hunt.

Other participating venues include the Beacon Cinema, Berkshire Art Center, Clock Tower Artists, Hotel on North, Krol headquarters, Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, Marchetti headquarters, Methuselah Bar and Lounge, NUarts gallery + studios, Soda Chef, Soma’s Aromas, the Unitarian Universalist Church, and Witch Slapped.

Visit firstfridaysartswalk.com for more information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

