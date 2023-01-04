<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: First Friday offers wellness activities

First Fridays returns to downtown North Adams from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. This month's theme is Fresh Start, a time for residents, businesses and visitors to reflect, prioritize, find new ways to stay physically active and mentally healthy, and come together as a community.

Downtown businesses will have extended hours and many businesses and galleries will be hosting openings, closings and other special events focused on starting fresh.

Events include s’mores and hot cocoa at the firepit at First Baptist Church; live music by JJ Slater from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hearts Pace Tea & Healing Arts Lounge; a gong bath performed by Howard Rosenberg from Anahata Schoolhouse Yoga and Wellness Center at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Installation Space; and a holiday show closing reception at 6 p.m. at Future Lab(s) Gallery.

Candlelit yoga will begin at 6 p.m. at North Adams Yoga. Space is limited and advance registration required at tinyurl.com/27rhbcva. Proof of vaccination is required.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

