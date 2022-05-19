Better Place Forests, an organization offering a more sustainable option to traditional burial, will hold open houses from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 22 and 23, at its memorial forest, 333 South County Road.
Better Place Forests has purchased forested areas across the country to preserve them and offer families a memorial tree. Their loved one’s ashes can be mixed with the soil beneath the tree, giving families a place to visit but in a natural setting.
To learn more and register for an open house, visit tinyurl.com/4zmfjrdc.