The Westfield River Watershed Association and the Western Mass. Fly Fishermen will honor their late president with the free Bill Rose Memorial Fly Fishing Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15, on Route 20 in the turnout on the Westfield River, across from the Huntington Health Center, 73 Russell Road.
Children and teens are welcome with the supervision of an adult at this family-friendly event. People can drop in throughout the morning and watch a fly-tying demonstration and practice casting.
In addition, biologist Mark Damon will be on hand to net insects from the river and help participants learn to identify them under microscopes. The WMFF will guide folks through tying simple flies.
Those who own a fly rod should bring it to the clinic. Some equipment will be available to use. As a tribute to Rose, a beginning fly-fishing set will be given to a young participant who otherwise would not be able to access the sport.
A portable toilet will be on site. The clinic will be held rain or shine, barring extremely stormy weather. To learn more, visit westfieldriver.org.