Egremont: School break program explores science & art

Flying Cloud Institute and Greenagers will hold a science and art exploration program during the February school break for children ages 7 to 13 years.
The program will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Feb. 20 to 23, at the April Hill Education and Conservation Center in South Egremont. Early drop-off is at 8:30 a.m.
Participants will engage in science investigations, art projects, engineering challenges, and nature explorations.
The cost is $210 for the four-day program. To register, visit flyingcloudinstitute.org or call 413-645-3058 with questions.