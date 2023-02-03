<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Egremont: School break program explores science & art

Flying Cloud Institute and Greenagers will hold a science and art exploration program during the February school break for children ages 7 to 13 years.

The program will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Feb. 20 to 23, at the April Hill Education and Conservation Center in South Egremont. Early drop-off is at 8:30 a.m.

Participants will engage in science investigations, art projects, engineering challenges, and nature explorations.

The cost is $210 for the four-day program. To register, visit flyingcloudinstitute.org or call 413-645-3058 with questions.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

