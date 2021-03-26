SPRINGFIELD — Four Berkshire County High Schools will compete on the long-running high school quiz show, As Schools Match Wits.
A joint production of Westfield State University and New England Public Media (NEPM), As Schools Match Wits begins its 60th season on April 10 with WGBY television in Springfield airing pre-recorded half-hour matches at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Lee Middle and High School, Mount Greylock region High School, Lenox Memorial Middle and High School and Wahconah Regional High School are among the 20 Western Massachusetts and Connecticut high schools competing.
In all 10 matches are scheduled to air every Saturday From April 10 through May 8, with the top four scoring teams advancing to the playoffs. The championship match is scheduled for May 22 at 7 p.m. The shows will Air on NEPM-TV
The broadcast set up will be adjusted to follow COVID-19 protocols according to the show's moderator, Beth Ward.
"I’ll be in the [main] studio solo, the teams will be in separate rooms just outside the studio, and we’ll all be joined seamlessly by the magic of television," ward said in a statement.
The schedule of Berkshire Schools competing:
April 10 7;30 p.m. Lee vs. Ware High School
May 1 7;30 p.m. Lenox vs. Hampshire Regional
May 8 7 p.m. East Granby vs. Wahconah
7:30 p.m. Mount Greylock vs. Pioneer Valley