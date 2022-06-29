The Fourth of July will be observed Monday with many businesses and services shutting down.

Retail stores: Most open, may observe holiday hours 

Liquor stores: Most open

Banks: Closed

Post offices: Closed

City, State & Federal Offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Berkshire Museum: Closed

Chesterwood: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; tickets at chesterwood.org

Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; timed tickets at clarkart.edu

Hancock Shaker Village: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; timed tickets at massmoca.org

Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; timed tickets at nrm.org

Williams College Museum of Art: Closed

BRTA: Closed Monday, no buses running.

Casella Waste Systems: Closed, all routes delayed one day

The Eagle: Publishing Monday e-edition. Business office and advertising closed. Newsroom open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 413-447-7311. Circulation call center open 9 a.m. to noon, 413-496-6355.

