The Fourth of July will be observed Monday with many businesses and services shutting down.
Retail stores: Most open, may observe holiday hours
Liquor stores: Most open
Banks: Closed
Post offices: Closed
City, State & Federal Offices: Closed
Libraries: Closed
Berkshire Museum: Closed
Chesterwood: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; tickets at chesterwood.org
Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; timed tickets at clarkart.edu
Hancock Shaker Village: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; timed tickets at massmoca.org
Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; timed tickets at nrm.org
Williams College Museum of Art: Closed
BRTA: Closed Monday, no buses running.
Casella Waste Systems: Closed, all routes delayed one day
The Eagle: Publishing Monday e-edition. Business office and advertising closed. Newsroom open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 413-447-7311. Circulation call center open 9 a.m. to noon, 413-496-6355.