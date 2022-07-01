The Fourth of July will be celebrated Monday with fireworks, parades and other observances.
Lenox
- Fireworks following 8 p.m. James Taylor concert at Tanglewood
North Adams
- Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. following 6 p.m. SteepleCats game at Joe Wolfe Field, 310 State St.
Plainfield
- Reading of Frederick Douglass’ speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” 10 a.m., Shaw Memorial Library, 312 Main St.
Pittsfield
- Independence Day 5K Run starting at 9:15 a.m. on Wahconah Street near Mohawk Street; $18, $15 ages 16 and under, online registration required by noon Sunday, July 3, at tinyurl.com/bhsrace.
- Fourth of July Parade, "Back with a Bang," 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield.
- Laser light show following 6:30 p.m. Pittsfield Sun's game at Wahconah Park.
Williamstown
- Race for Independence 5K Fun Run, 8 a.m., Chapin Lawn
- Hometown Parade, 11 a.m., Southworth Street to Main Street to Spring Street
- Community cookout, noon, at The Williams Inn
- Capital Brass concert, noon, Post Office steps
- Williamstown Theatre Festival brings the founding documents to life, 1:30 p.m., Williams College quad in front of Stetson Hall
- Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Taconic Golf Club, grounds open at 6 p.m. with barbecue available.