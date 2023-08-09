Pittsfield: Salon offering free back-to-school haircuts

The sixth annual Back-to-School Haircuts for the Community event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Four One Three Salon, 54 Wendell Ave.
Free haircuts will be provided for ages 5 to 17. Kids should arrive with clean, dry hair.
The salon is geared more towards cutting and styling for girls or long hair but will accommodate the boys, or a boy-style cut, with the exception of fades, lineups, etc.
This event is held in partnership with Officer Darren Derby and the Pittsfield Police Department's community outreach program.