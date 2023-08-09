<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Salon offering free back-to-school haircuts

The sixth annual Back-to-School Haircuts for the Community event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Four One Three Salon, 54 Wendell Ave.

Free haircuts will be provided for ages 5 to 17. Kids should arrive with clean, dry hair. 

The salon is geared more towards cutting and styling for girls or long hair but will accommodate the boys, or a boy-style cut, with the exception of fades, lineups, etc.

This event is held in partnership with Officer Darren Derby and the Pittsfield Police Department's community outreach program.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

