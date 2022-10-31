Pittsfield: Eagles Band performing free concert

The Eagles Band will perform a free concert on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Colonial Theater, 111 South St.
The house opens at 6:15 p.m. with the Trombone Ensemble on stage at 6:20 p.m. The Stage Band will perform at 7 p.m. followed by the Concert Band at 7:45 p.m.
The Concert Band will feature clarinet soloist Timothy Skinner from Westfield State University on Carl Maria von Weber’s “Concertino for Clarinet, Op. 26.” Other selections include Felix Mendelssohn’s “Overture for Winds in C, Op.24” and Omar Thomas’ “Of Our New Day Begun.”
The Eagles Stage Band selections include “Movin’ Uptown” written and arranged by Benny Carter, “I Remember You” written by Johnny Mercer and Victor Schertzinger and arranged by Bill Holman, and “Yesterday” written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and arranged by Mike Barone.
For free tickets, call the Box Office at 413-997-4444 or visit berkshiretheatregroup.org.