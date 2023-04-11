Pittsfield: Free performance of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Shakespeare & Company will stage a free, community presentation of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Berkshire Athenaeum.
The performance features the cast of the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare and is directed by Kevin G. Coleman.
This production is part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.
For more information, visit shakespeare.org, or call the Box Office at 413-637-3353.