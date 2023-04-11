<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Free performance of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Shakespeare & Company will stage a free, community presentation of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Berkshire Athenaeum.

The performance features the cast of the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare and is directed by Kevin G. Coleman.

This production is part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

For more information, visit shakespeare.org, or call the Box Office at 413-637-3353.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

