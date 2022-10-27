<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Athenaeum Friends set book sale hours

The Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum will hold their November book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Athenaeum auditorium, 1 Wendell Ave. Admission is free.

Members of the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum can shop the sale from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Memberships can be purchased at the door for $10.

In addition to books, shoppers will find DVDs, CDs, puzzles, games, and audio books. Sheet music, pamphlets, miniature books, book sets, and very old books are competitively priced.

